Firefighter assigned to 'alternative duty' after fighting fire out of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville firefighter has been put on alternative duty after he was arrested for fighting a fire in Rutherford County.

Court records show Jacob Welbaum was arrested for five counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct concerning a fire in January 2023. He allegedly fought a house fire out of his jurisdiction after orders to stand down, but he allegedly took gear off the truck anyway.

An affidavit describing his arrest said other firefighters physically removed him from the house.

"He is not making emergency responses nor working with the public," Nashville Fire Department officials said. "This is all we can share at this time due to the ongoing investigation and our Civil Service Process."

Welbaum has been part of the NFD since 2017.