Firefighter World Championship brings firefighters from 18 countries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters from all over the world came to Music City to compete for the world championship title.

The challenge helps firefighters hone their skills. Nashville Firefighter Casey Manning put her skills to the test at the Firefighter Challenge League World Championship.

"We always want to be ready to serve the citizens so when we do stuff like this it is just a reminder," said Manning. "We need to continuously be improving ourselves to be ready to serve the people of Nashville."

Eighteen countries participated in the challenge at Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway including New Zealand, Brazil, and Japan.

The Nashville Fire Department competed in the challenge for the first time.

"And I was able to make the lion's den this year which is pretty cool an honor for a first timer," said Manning.

The event also gives them a chance to connect with first responders from around the globe like world record holder Jacqueline Belluomini who works for one of the busiest Las Vegas Fire stations.

"The harder you work and the better you get at this the better you are at your job," said Belluomini. "You can literally see how it translates over and you just become so much better and so much more confident at what you are doing at work."

Belluomini said people who watch can also learn about what firefighters do.

"Every fire scene when you go by we are inside working so you can't see, what we do but here we bring it outside," said Belluomini.

The challenge tests firefighter's many skills including handling fire hoses, breaking down doors and rescuing dummies.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).