Firefighter injured in early morning Brentwood house fire

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A firefighter was injured Tuesday morning while fighting a house fire in Brentwood.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. in The Laurels subdivision.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from an upstairs window.

Brentwood Fire officials say the fire was quickly knocked down and the fire was mostly held to the room where it started.

A person was home at the time and was able to get out safely.

The firefighter who was hurt had an arm injury, which officials said did not appear to be serious.

No word on what started the fire.