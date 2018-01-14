Firefighter Injured In Vacant House Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A vacant house undergoing a renovation was destroyed by a fire Saturday night.

The house on Clarksville Pike in North Nashville caught fire around 11:00 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke pouring out of the roof when they arrived at the scene.

Inside, there were several places where the floor was missing. A firefighter fell through the floor in one place, injuring his wrist. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

No one was living at the home according to the district fire chief. Power was going to the home when the fire started and Nashville Electric Service had to go out to the house to turn the power off.

The home was a total loss.

Investigators were still working to determine a cause.

