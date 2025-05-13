Watch Now
Firefighter recovering after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-24 Tuesday

Matt Rourke/AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local firefighter is recovering after being struck by a tractor-trailer on I-24 Tuesday morning according to Smokey Barn News.

According to official, the firefighter was thrown to the ground and the semi continued forward, striking a ladder on a Pleasant View fire truck before leaving the scene.

According to Pleasant View Fire, the incident occurred around 3:44 a.m. on May 13 near mile marker 27 on the eastbound side of Interstate 24.

