Firefighter Suffers Minor Injuries While Fighting House Fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a house fire in Rutherford County.
The fire broke out at a home on the 3100 block of Valley Bend Road in Murfreesboro around 3:30 p.m. It caused significant damage the house.
One person was in the home at the time of the fire. The resident said they were able to get out of the home thanks to the family pet, which alerted them to the flames.
The person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion but was expected to be okay. The cause of the fire was unknown.
Rutherford County Fire Captain, John Ingle stated, “We have a report of one minor injury to a firefighter. He is expected to recover. No injuries to the residents.”