Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department battled flames Wednesday afternoon at the closed Cook's Plants nursery in the 3000 block of Lebanon Pike.

NFD responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officials began fighting the flames which originated in the attic of the business. The flames left the roof unstable as the fire spread across the building.

The building has no power, and firefighters discovered grease within the building. Officials have determined that the grease did not spark the original blaze, but that it did add to the quick acceleration of the fire.

Officials report that there were no injuries to personnel or the public.

Our personnel continue to make sure the fire at 3455 Lebanon Pike is out. There are no injuries reported to the public or personnel. Our fire investigators will work to determine manner and cause of this fire. @PIOKendra is on scene. pic.twitter.com/OJRfGR93yo — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 1, 2023

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

