Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on Lebanon Pike

Bob Stinnett, NewsChannel 5
Nashville Fire Department - FILE PHOTO
Posted at 2:55 PM, Feb 01, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department battled flames Wednesday afternoon at the closed Cook's Plants nursery in the 3000 block of Lebanon Pike.

NFD responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officials began fighting the flames which originated in the attic of the business. The flames left the roof unstable as the fire spread across the building.

The building has no power, and firefighters discovered grease within the building. Officials have determined that the grease did not spark the original blaze, but that it did add to the quick acceleration of the fire.

Officials report that there were no injuries to personnel or the public.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.

