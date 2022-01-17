Firefighters battle deteriorating conditions during house fire call

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A house is destroyed in an overnight fire in Goodlettsville. Responding firefighters had to battle both the flames and deteriorating conditions when it began snowing early Monday.

Both Goodlettsville and Nashville firefighters were called to the fire on the 1400 block of Baker Road around midnight.

According to Nashville Fire Department Public Information Officer Kendra Loney, crews got to the scene to find the home fully engulfed. The people who live there got out safely, Loney said.

However, firefighters were met with some obstacles. Loney said fire equipment was unable to cross a bridge to get up the mile-long driveway to the home. So, crews had to lay 2,500 feet of hose to get water up to the home.

On top of that, it began snowing as crews were at the scene.

Baker Road was blocked for several hours for the response, but reopened around 3:00a.m. Monday.

Loney said people who live nearby may see a haze in the sky for the next few hours.

The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.