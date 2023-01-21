Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters fought a fire at a Tullahoma nursing home Friday night.

The Tullahoma Fire Department was dispatched to the Life Care Center nursing home in the 1700 block of North Jackson Street at 9:14 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, crews were able to see flames coming from the roof of the nursing home near the rooftop HVAC unit.

Crews from the TFD, police and EMS began evacuating the patients and personnel from the home.

Additional TFD crews arrived as they began battling the blaze on the roof. The Coffee County Emergency Management Agency and the Coffee County EMS arrived at the scene for additional assistance with potential patient relocation.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire by 9:30 p.m.

After putting out a few hotspots and assessing the air quality of the facility, crews assisted in helping the patients and staff back inside.

No injuries have been reported and no patients required additional transportation to outside facilities.

The Executive Director of Life Care Center, Alex Bustard, released a statement on the fire that can be read here.

Tullahoma Fire Marshal, Nick Kimbro, thanked all the agencies involved.

Tullahoma Fire Department would like to extend its most sincere gratitude to all responding agencies and personnel involved in the incident and the unified command staff that allowed it to be brought under control quickly and without any reported injuries.



Agencies Involved: Tullahoma FD, Manchester FD, Hickerson Station VFD, Arnold Air Force Base FD, Coffee County EMA, Moore County EMA, Coffee County EMS, Moore County EMS, Bedford County EMS, Lincoln Medical Center EMS, Grundy County EMS, Warren County EMS, A & E Ambulance, AmeriMed Ambulance, and Vanderbilt LifeFlight



