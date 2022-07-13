Firefighters battle fire on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters are fighting flames Tuesday night in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike.

NFD responded to the scene of a building that houses multiple businesses around 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews were able to quickly establish a water supply before they began fighting the flames.

No information about the cause or any reported injuries are available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.