Firefighters battle fire on Dickerson Pike

Bob Stinnett, NewsChannel 5
Posted at 10:20 PM, Jul 12, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Firefighters are fighting flames Tuesday night in the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike.

NFD responded to the scene of a building that houses multiple businesses around 9:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews were able to quickly establish a water supply before they began fighting the flames.

No information about the cause or any reported injuries are available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

