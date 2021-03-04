Menu

Woman killed in Hermitage house fire

One person was killed in a house fire in Hermitage.
Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 00:27:57-05

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman and a pet were killed in a house fire in Hermitage.

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Flames were coming from the home on the 600 block of Netherlands Drive when firefighters arrived.

Due to a large number of items in the home the heat and flames became too much for firefighters forcing them to pull back. They then began to work on extinguishing the flames from a hole in the roof.

One person was able to get out safely but a second person and a pet was not able to get out in time.

A fire department spokesperson said firefighters continued knocking the fire down from inside the home once it was safe enough to re-enter the structure.

