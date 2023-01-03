Firefighters battle house fire near Music Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire Department battled a house fire near Music Row Monday night.

Officials responded to the scene in the 900 block of Villa Place around 6:30 p.m. Calls came into NFD about a lightning strike hitting the home, causing the fire.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy black smoke and fire coming through the rear of the home.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

NFD crews are working a residential fire on the 900 block of Villa Place. A lightening strike hit the home and likely started the fire. There are no injuries reported at this time. This is an active scene as crews are rehabbing to re-enter the home to search for extension. pic.twitter.com/yExyrEQfh7 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 3, 2023

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.