Firefighters battle large brush fire near nursing home in Houston Co.

ERIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A brush fire covering at least 30 acres of land near the border of Erin, Tennessee was reported Thursday afternoon, threatening nearby residents before it was put down.

The emergency call came in around 5 p.m. and the fire burned quickly through very heavy dry brush, fanned by wind gusts. Witnesses said the smoke could be seen for miles.

Houston County Sheriff Kevin Sugg says firefighters were able to get the blaze under control Thursday evening.

There was intense heat from the fire along Rocky Hollow Road, directly across from the Signature HealthCARE nursing home in the 200 block. Sheriff Sugg says they were preparing to evacuate the residents, but the fire was subdued across the road, eliminating the immediate threat.

The TN Department of Forestry used bulldozers to cut fire lines, slowing the spread of the flames. Fire engines from Houston, Stewart and other fire agencies assisted. Firefighters are continuing to monitor the area for hot spots.

No structures were damaged and no reported injuries. No word yet on the cause of the fire.