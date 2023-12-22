Firefighters dispatched to Edley's in Berry Farms Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Edley's Bar-B-Que in Berry Farms was damaged by a Thursday night according to Franklin Fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant just before 8 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the exterior of the building.

Upon further investigation, they found a fire in one of the smoker rooms that had spread to the rafters.

Firefighters used handlines to completely extinguish the blaze.

Officials say the damage was limited to the room of origin and that Edley's is expected to reopen soon.