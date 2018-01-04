Firefighters Find Burning Home While On Unrelated Call

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. - Two White House firefighters came across a burning home while responding to an unrelated medical call Wednesday night.

"They noticed a slight haze or smoke," said Captain Rob Brewer. "Their senses kicked in that something wasn’t right."

The two firefighters noticed a man battling back the smoke with a fire extinguisher. Turns out, that man happened to be at a gas station next door when he realized what was happening.

His actions likely bought firefighters more time, which was crucial, given the circumstances.

"They didn’t even have gear on because they were going to a medical call," Brewer said. "They had to stop, put their gear on, stretch hose lines, and grab a bunch of tools so when we got here from the other station we could make the interior attack."

Brewer said the between the stranger's actions with the fire extinguisher and a two firefighter being in the right place, at the right time, the home was significantly less damaged.

Firefighters were also able to save a dog from inside, which was so badly hurt it had to be carried out of the house.

"It makes it worthwhile, what we do," said Fire Chief Joe Palmer. "We want to serve the public and to try to make a difference. We can’t always do that but this time we did."