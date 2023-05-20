Firefighters put out garage fire, snakes and chickens found inside

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several animals perished and some were rescued after a garage fire at a residence on Banks Street in Murfreesboro.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene on Monday, May 15 around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke coming from the detached garage area of the home. RCFR worked alongside the Almaville Volunteer Fire Department to quickly put out the flames.

After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered that multiple animals including snakes and chickens were inside the garage. Multiple animals died in the flames.

The owner of the home helped firefighters capture and remove the remaining animals to a safe area.

An investigation conducted by the Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire to be accidental.