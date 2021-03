NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters responded to a condominium fire near Antioch Tuesday afternoon.

Nashville Fire Department officials said flames were showing from multiple sides of building G at Hickory Valley Condominiums on the 5500 block of Country Drive.

Some residents had already made it out of the building when firefighters arrived, but crews quickly went to work to make sure the building was cleared and to put the flames out.