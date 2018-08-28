Firefighters Respond To Fire At Self-Storage Building

8:54 PM, Aug 27, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Crews responded to a large fire at what appears to be a self storage building in Nashville.

The Ultimate Self-Storage building on the 400 block of Bell Road caught fire Monday evening.

Early reports stated that the building was vacant when the fire broke out. It's unclear if the building was housing any items being stored.

Fire officials have not released any details in the case. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

