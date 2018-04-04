Firefighters Respond To Antioch Fire Possibly Caused By Lightning

T-Storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Antioch that was possibly started by lightning.
The report came from the 1500 block of Grapeleaf Way. A neighbor called 911, saying lightning sparked the flames.
She said one person was inside the home at the time, but they were able to get out safely.
Fire officials asked people to avoid the area, since they have received reports of power lines down.
Multiple units responded to the fire.