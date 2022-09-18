Watch Now
Firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment complex fire

Belle Valley Drive
Posted at 4:55 AM, Sep 18, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the 300 block of Belle Valley Drive at the Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartments.

Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials say that the fire broke out in Building L at the complex, which is a 16 unit building on the property.

Crews are still searching for two people who are unaccounted for at the complex. Officials are also looking for a pet who they say is still inside one of the units.

