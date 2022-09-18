Firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment complex fire.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the 300 block of Belle Valley Drive at the Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartments.

Nashville Fire Department responded to the scene at 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

NFD crews are continuing to work a 2 alarm apartment fire dispatched around 2am at 358 Belle Valley Drive. The fire is in Building L. An initial search has been conducted. There are no injuries reported at this time. @PIOKendra is on scene and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/iQVPIPwKjO — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) September 18, 2022

Officials say that the fire broke out in Building L at the complex, which is a 16 unit building on the property.

Crews are still searching for two people who are unaccounted for at the complex. Officials are also looking for a pet who they say is still inside one of the units.

