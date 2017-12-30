Firefighters Save Home In Putnam County

BAXTER, Tenn. - A house fire in Baxter caused moderate damage, and the fire chief praised the efforts of firefighters in saving the home.

The fire happened after 6 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Fourth Avenue South.

Authorities confirmed crews were on the scene within minutes after the call. They found smoke coming from the second floor.

Reports stated the fire had spread through the attic, and firefighters then started an aggressive interior attack.

The attic space had moderate damage, and the second floor sustained smoke and water damage; however, the home was not a loss.

A preliminary investigation showed the cause was from electrical wiring in the attic, but the fire remained under investigation.

The Baxter Fire Department responded to the scene, and the Putnam County Fire Department also assisted.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours, fighting the fire in cold weather with freezing water due to the temperature.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but the residents were displaced with damage estimated around $15,000.