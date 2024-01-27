Watch Now
Firefighters worked to put out heavy smoke, flames at East Nashville bar

Fire at Rosemary and Beauty Queen
WTVF
Fire at Rosemary and Beauty Queen
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jan 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 10:21:05-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews from the Nashville Fire Department worked to put out heavy smoke at an East Nashville bar Saturday morning.

Officials responded to Rosemary & Beauty Queen in the 1100 block of Forest Avenue around 7:00 a.m.

NFD told NewsChannel 5 that heavy smoke was visible upon arrival at the scene and crews quickly began working to put out flames coming from the back of the building.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

No further information is available at this time.


