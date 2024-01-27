Firefighters worked to put out heavy smoke, flames at East Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews from the Nashville Fire Department worked to put out heavy smoke at an East Nashville bar Saturday morning.

Officials responded to Rosemary & Beauty Queen in the 1100 block of Forest Avenue around 7:00 a.m.

NFD told NewsChannel 5 that heavy smoke was visible upon arrival at the scene and crews quickly began working to put out flames coming from the back of the building.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

No further information is available at this time.