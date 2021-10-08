Watch
Firestone Building Products to expand headquarters in Nashville

Project to create 28 new jobs in Davidson County
FILE, WTVF
Posted at 8:55 PM, Oct 07, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firestone Building Products announced Thursday a $13 million expansion of its headquarters in Nashville.

The expansion will bring 28 new jobs to the area.

Holcim Participations Inc. recently acquired Firestone and decided to keep its headquarters in Nashville, retaining more than 200 employees.

"We are pleased that the headquarters will remain in Nashville," said Firestone President Jamie Gentoso, "Many of our employees and leadership team are already part of the local community, and Nashville’s status as one of the fastest growing cities in the country provides a wealth of talent as we continue building our team and expanding our business.”

Firestone Building Products manufactures roofing, wall and lining products.

The headquarters is located in the Donelson area.

Firestone's expansion marks the the 68th economic development project in Davidson County in the last five years.

