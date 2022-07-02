Firework safety tips ahead of July 4th.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This holiday weekend state agencies are warning people about the risks involved with fireworks. They not only pose a safety threat but can also cause extensive property damage.

Check with your local law enforcement this weekend to see what their stance is on fireworks. That way you can avoid unexpected fines if they are banned in your area.

If they’re legal, authorities are sending a message loud and clear to use caution. Records show 175 total fires were started last year by fireworks causing more than $1.2 million in direct property damage here in the state.

Officials are urging people to not risk starting a fire or injuring themselves which only adds to the burden of first responders.

Also, make sure to keep an eye on your pets. This is a big-time of the year for many to get scared and run off.