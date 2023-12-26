Fireworks in Nashville neighborhoods mistaken for gunshots over the Christmas holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you been hearing fireworks over the weekend and during the Christmas holiday? Many people say that's a trend in their neighborhoods that they want to stop.

Law enforcement wants you to know the law when it comes to fireworks. The rules on when you can use fireworks vary across Middle Tennessee and they’re mostly focused on the Independence Day holiday.

For example, Rutherford County, Mt. Juliet and others regulate fireworks by certain dates and times.

Fireworks are generally allowed in Williamson County and Sumner County, but you cannot shoot them in Franklin, Brentwood or Davidson County, nor can you buy them in the county limits.

Anyone planning to put on a show for New Years celebrations should check their local ordinances before making plans.

Some people in Davidson County also called NewsChannel 5 saying they’ve heard gunshots both Sunday and Monday. Nashville 311 posted to Twitter stating that there were more than 40 shots fired calls reported throughout Nashville on those days.

We reached out to Metro’s dispatch, and they confirmed that many of the shots fired calls were just fireworks.