NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On any given day, you'll find Elisheba Mrozik inside One Drop Ink Tattoo Parlour on Jefferson Street.

Patience and persistence has helped her master her craft and start the business in 2011. That same year, Mrozik became the first licensed African-American tattoo artist in Middle Tennessee.

"In an industry like tattooing which has been white male dominated for the majority of its life span here in America it means I get to come into an artistic space as who I am and make an impact. It's not about exclusivity it's about inclusivity and bringing everyone together to be able to create art because art is what it all boils down too," Mrozik said.

The business located at 1511 Jefferson Street also serves as an art gallery. Four other female artists also work with Mrozik.

"We're very welcoming to all artists of any kind and we want to break that discriminating stereotype tattoo shops have of just being the boys club," she said.

Her advice for anyone chasing their dreams, never take no for an answer.

"You have to love, you have to have a passion and you can't let anyone stop you. If you know you have a talent that needs to be expressed just critique yourself and make yourself better," she said.

Mrozik has traveled the world for her craft gaining attention and was a contestant on the Spike TV-show InkMaster. According to her website , her favorite things to tattoo include ethnic pinups, ink splatter/watercolor, unique weird imagery, black and grey portraits, neo-traditional, and illustrative realism.

The business is opened Sunday 1:00pm – 7:00pm, Monday – Thursday 12:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Friday & Saturday 1:00pm – 10:00pm.