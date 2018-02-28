First Ever East Nashville Restaurant Week Begins

Compared to the annual Nashville Restaurant Week, East Nashville Restaurant Week focuses on the food and drinks on the east side of town.
The event was started with the help of Jessica Bower of Fort Louise and Michael Shemtov of Butcher & Bee.
The weeks runs from Monday, February 26 to Sunday, March 4.
"We're all relatively new to Nashville but we love the creative scene that was already here and all the creative people that are moving here," said Butcher & Bee Executive Chef Bryan Weaver. "We just wanted to draw attention to that because sometimes people still have the stigma of crossing the river."
Julia Jaksic, owner of Cafe Roze, just opened seven months ago and wanted to join the group to showcase its unique style.
"Roze was birthed with the idea of being here all day, everyday. Every place has its challenges but I feel that the community in Nashville is supportive to new businesses," Jaksic tol NewsChannel 5.