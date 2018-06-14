First-Ever Music Row Guided Walking Tours To Be Offered In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced a new guided walking tour of Nashville's legendary Music Row.

The tour of the area is the first to ever be offered to the public. They trace the history of Music Row’s development, spanning from the 1950s and ‘60s when artists including Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, and Bob Dylan recorded there to today’s biggest stars such as Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell.

Walking tours will be offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays for $35 starting June 20.