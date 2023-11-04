First ever Tennessee Hot Sauce Expo bringing the heat to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend things are going to get spicy at Bicentennial Park — where the first ever Tennessee Hot Sauce Expo will be!

If you cannot go a meal without some hot sauce, this event is for you.

The event claims to feature the greatest hot sauce companies in the world. There will be more than 50 companies represented, and people can taste all the sauces they can handle.

There will be plenty of hot sauce eating challenges on the Stage of Doom. Saturday, there is the Doughnuts of Death Challenge, the Burning Barbecue Pork Challenge and a chicken wing eating contest.

Sunday, Pepper X will be presented with the Guinness World Record for the world's hottest pepper.

There is a burrito challenge, bobbing for reaper peppers challenge and Pizza of Doom.

Organizers said these competitions will make you cry, so enter if you dare.

There will also be wrestling matches throughout both days on the stage to spice things up even more.

You can buy a range of tickets online.