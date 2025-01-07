First full-time Smyrna firefighter and chief retires after 35 years of service

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — After 35 years of service to the Smyrna community, Fire Chief William Culbertson is concluding his career.

He’s seen a lot during his time at the department. What was once the Smyrna Fire Department building now stands as a monument to decades of service.

“I was interested in the fire department probably at age 12 or younger,” said Culbertson

It’s hard to find a picture on the wall that doesn’t feature him or the dozens of firefighters over the years who dropped everything to lend a hand — even in the middle of a church service.

“I thought they’re going to help somebody in their Sunday clothes, and it’s probably someone they don’t even know, but you’re going to help,” said Culbertson. “That’s what I want. I want to go help.”

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and his father — both of whom volunteered — Culbertson made history when he became Smyrna’s first full-time paid firefighter in 1989.

“When I came on, there were 12 volunteer firefighters,” added Culbertson. “That was all that was in the town of Smyrna and was needed.”

Fast forward to today, and those 12 volunteers have grown into more than 90 paid firefighters. As the town of Smyrna has grown, so has the department.

On Monday, a new fire station officially opened.

“We deal with a lot of times that are not their best day, but we try to turn that around,” explained Culbertson. “We try to take care of them after the fact of the fire.”

As he gets ready to turn in his badge, he wants the community to know that serving them has been his greatest honor.

“I am the luckiest individual you’ve ever met,” said Culbertson. “I’ve loved this past 35 years.”

