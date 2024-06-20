First heat wave of the summer. Here's how to stay cool

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The summer's first heat wave will start tomorrow, so stay cool and hydrated when outside.

We are going to see temps close to 100s and with the Pride parade this weekend you need to make sure you are staying cool while enjoying it.

Ways of staying cool is by wearing loose-fitting clothes that have light colors.

Also, make sure your four-legged friends are safe because it will be so hot that the ground could be too hot for the paws to walk on.

Make sure to take your pets out early in the morning and keep them in the shaded area if you have to take them out during peak times.