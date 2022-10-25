Watch Now
First Horizon Bank robbery suspect sought in Nashville

First Horizon Bank robbery suspect for web 10_25_22_MNPD.jpeg
Posted at 6:42 PM, Oct 25, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are looking for an unidentified male who robbed a First Horizon Bank in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank located in the 2300 block of Murfreesboro Pike just before 2 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money, says the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Witnesses to the robbery did not see a weapon being used during the incident.

Metro police says that anyone with information should call 615-742-7463 to report a tip, and a reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes unit and the FBI are investigating this robbery.

