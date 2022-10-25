First Horizon Bank robbery suspect sought in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are looking for an unidentified male who robbed a First Horizon Bank in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect entered the bank located in the 2300 block of Murfreesboro Pike just before 2 p.m. and handed a note to a teller demanding money, says the Metro Nashville Police Department.

This man robbed First Horizon Bank's 2360 Murfreesboro Pk branch just before 2 p.m. He passed a demand note to a teller. No weapon seen. Have information about the robber? Pls 📞 615-742-7463. Reward offered. Violent Crimes detectives & FBI investigating. pic.twitter.com/akr5VvrRLw — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 25, 2022

Witnesses to the robbery did not see a weapon being used during the incident.

Metro police says that anyone with information should call 615-742-7463 to report a tip, and a reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes unit and the FBI are investigating this robbery.