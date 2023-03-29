Watch Now
First Lady Jill Biden to attend Nashville vigil for The Covenant School

Jill Biden
Patrick Semansky/AP
First lady Jill Biden walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One with President Joe Biden at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, March 24, 2023. The Bidens are spending the weekend at their home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 14:41:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit Nashville on Wednesday night when the city will gather to mourn the loss of those who died in The Covenant School mass shooting.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Mayor John Cooper and Council Member Russ Pulley will hold a candlelight vigil at Public Square Park. Representative Reverend Harold M. Love Jr. along with Metro Police Chief John Drake will also be in attendance.

Biden's visit comes two days after six victims lost their lives to a shooter at The Covenant School. The shooter died at the hands of the police.

Accompanied by clergy members The Reverend Canon Lissa Smith, Rabbi Shana Goldstein Mackler, Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III, and Executive Director of American Advisory Muslim Council Sabina Mohyuddin.

Additional attendees will include local, state, and federal elected officials, religious leaders, dignitaries, and other Nashville community leadership.

Music performances by:

  • Sheryl Crow
  • Margo Price
  • Ketch Secor

On Monday, March 27, six people were shot and killed by a gunman at The Covenant School.

Police received the 911 call for the shooting at 10:13 a.m. Within 14 minutes, Metro Police were able to take down the shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Hale gained access to the building through a side door that they shot through. From there, the shooter went upstairs and shot at police through the windows.

Two members of an officer team fired on Hale. Those two officers are officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran.

Who died in the shooting?

  • Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9
  • Hallie Scruggs, 9
  • William Kinney, 9
  • Cynthia Peak, 61
  • Katherine Koonce, 60
  • Mike Hill, age 61

The shooter was a 28-year-old Nashvillian who lived in the Belmont-Hillsboro neighborhood.

