First lady Jill Biden to attend pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Nashville on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Nashville on Tuesday for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event downtown.

The clinic will be held at Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and Sixth and Peabody from 5 to 7 p.m.

She will be joined by country star Brad Paisley to tour the vaccination site.

Biden will also make a stop in Jackson, Mississippi on Tuesday for a similar event. The trips are part of the Biden Administration's nationwide tour to reach Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.