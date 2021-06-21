Watch
First lady Jill Biden to attend pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Nashville on Tuesday

MANDEL NGAN/AP
FILE - US First Lady Jill Biden speaks during a tour at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut, on March 3, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / POOL / AFP)
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 16:56:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First lady Jill Biden will be making a stop in Nashville on Tuesday for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event downtown.

The clinic will be held at Ole Smoky Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and Sixth and Peabody from 5 to 7 p.m.

She will be joined by country star Brad Paisley to tour the vaccination site.

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

Biden will also make a stop in Jackson, Mississippi on Tuesday for a similar event. The trips are part of the Biden Administration's nationwide tour to reach Americans who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
