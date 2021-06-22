First Lady Jill Biden to tour pop-up vaccine clinic in Nashville today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a stop in Nashville on Tuesday for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination event downtown.

She will be joined by country star Brad Paisley to tour a pop-up vaccination clinic at Ole Smokey Distillery.

The clinic will be at Ole Smokey Distillery and Yee-Haw Brewing Company from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. This visit is a part of the Biden’s administration's nationwide tour to reach out to Americans who are unvaccinated.

Currently, about 41% of Tennesseans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and only 34.4% Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. The state has among the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Only five other states have lower vaccination rates.

Dr. Biden will be busy today as she will also be making a similar stop in Jackson, Mississippi.

All this is coming as the President’s July 4th deadline to have 70% of Americans having one dose of the vaccine is fast approaching. He recently mentioned we hit 300 million vaccines in 150 days.

If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, you are able to sign up for the pop-up clinic online. To sign up for an appointment, click here.