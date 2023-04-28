First Lady Maria Lee announces annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer break is just around the corner and to get kids more involved in their community First Lady Maria Lee is encouraging them to give back through the 5th annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge.

It's open to rising kindergartners through rising sixth graders. The idea is to get creative, show kindness and make the community a better place.

Students must complete one activity in two of the eight service categories and meet a two-hour service minimum.

Categories include honoring veterans and first responders by drawing pictures to thank them for their service or placing flowers at local veteran cemeteries, to showing kindness to the elderly by offering to help with outdoor chores like washing the car or delivering flowers to a local nursing home.

Participants have between June 1 and August 1 to complete the tasks.

Kids who complete the challenge will get to join the Governor and First Lady for a carnival at the Tennessee Residence this fall.

Since its inception, more than 1,100 kids have taken on the summer challenge and completed more than 4,500 service hours in their communities.

Parents and guardians are asked to register their child here.