First lady Maria Lee announces fourth annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee's first lady Maria Lee has been touring schools around the state for the launch of the fourth annual Tennessee Kids Serve Summer Challenge. It encourages kids to devote a portion of their summer to serving others.

The challenge is a great way for kids to get out into their community and learn the impacts they can have on others by taking time to give back.

It begins June 1 and will run through August 1 for rising kindergarten through sixth grade students. Kids must complete one activity in four of the eight service categories, which include uplifting the homeless, supporting foster families, honoring veterans, thanking first responders and several more.

The top participants will be invited to attend a carnival at the Tennessee Residence this fall to celebrate their accomplishments.

Lee said through the challenge, she hopes that kids across the state will see firsthand the long-lasting impacts their service can have in their communities and in their own lives. She'll be at David Crockett Elementary School on Thursday in Lawrenceburg a part of the tour to get kids excited about this opportunity.

Since the summer challenge began in 2019, more than 800 kids have participated serving around 3,420 hours in their communities.

You can find more information here.