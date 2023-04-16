First Lady Maria Lee to help with recovery efforts in Waverly on Monday.

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s been almost two years since the deadly floods tore through Waverly and the community continues to rebuild every day. On Monday, April 17, First Lady Maria Lee will be helping with the recovery.

The First Lady will be working with her Tennessee Serves team to rebuild three homes to get survivors back on their feet. Lee and volunteers will be working on interior projects, painting home foundations, installing flood ventilation and laying new grass seed and straw.

The team is returning after taking part in initial clean-up efforts immediately after the flood.

They’re partnering with Appalachia Service Project, an organization that brings in thousands of volunteers from around the country to repair homes for low-income families in Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and North Carolina.

This marks the third Tennessee Serves service project in Waverly since August 2021. The flood claimed 20 lives and destroyed dozens of businesses, hundreds of homes and shattered the town’s sense of safety within a matter of minutes.