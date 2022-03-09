First Lady to visit families of troops in Ft. Campbell

FT. CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — First Lady Jill Biden will be at Fort Campbell on Wednesday nearly one month after soldiers were deployed to Europe.

The First Lady is expected to arrive at 5:30 p.m. She will meet with families of soldiers who were deployed in support of the United States' NATO allies, then is expected to deliver several remarks.

The visit is part of a trip to promote the President's policy priorities mentioned in his State of the Union address for Building a Better America.

Overseas, the United Nations said the situation is quickly turning into a humanitarian crisis. At least 1,200 civilians have died in the fighting and nearly two million more have fled.

The White House said the Pentagon is ordering another 500 troops to Europe to bolster NATO's eastern flank.