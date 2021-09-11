First responders give blood in 'Remembering the Badges' blood drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville first responders teamed up with the American Red Cross for the "Remembering the Badges" blood drive in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The annual “Battle of the Badges” blood drives in the past have created friendly competition to see what department can collect the most pints of blood. But this year everyone will work to collect the number of pints equal to the number of lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

They've been taking donations at different spots - Nolensville on Tuesday - Brentwood Wednesday and Thursday - and Madison on Friday.