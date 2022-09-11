First responders grant wish of 6-year-old boy whose cancer relapsed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police officers recently helped to grant a wish to one Nashville child.

Officers from the East Precinct partnered with the organization Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee to surprise six-year-old Axl.

Axl is a huge fan of first responders, and he got to spend some time with them last week. Officers came from all over the United States to join in to help grant the little boy's wish.

Axl has had multiple brain tumors since he was 10 months old.

Dreams and Wishes grants wishes to kids whose cancer has relapsed.

Axl also wished to go to the beach, which the organization will also help to grant. However, because he recently started Proton Therapy Radiation treatments at St. Jude, he has 5 more weeks of radiation before he can take his wish trip.