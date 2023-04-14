First responders who saved lives during the Covenant School shooting honored on the House floor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Before hearing bills on the House Floor Thursday morning, lawmakers honored the police officers and first responders who saved lives at the Covenant School the day of the shooting last month.

Nashville Representative Bob Freeman filed the resolution to honor them at the Capitol.

Metro Police Chief John Drake was there with some of the 5 officers who quickly took down the shooter.

They also stood alongside the Nashville Fire Department Chief, EMS workers who were on the scene, and members of the department of emergency communications. All worked together that day to make sure no more lives were lost.

Representative Freeman commended all of them for their bravery and the officers' commitment to serve and protect.

Chief Drake said everyone worked together as a team, and his officers did exactly what they were trained to do.

"I like many of you, watched the body cam footage and saw the officers run as fast as they could towards danger, knowing every second they delayed could mean another child could lose their life," said Rep. Freeman.

"As I've said, after Uvalde, we would go in. We would not wait. And these officers went in immediately," said Chief Drake.

Fire Chief William Swan also thanked everyone standing by his side on the house floor and said he is grateful everyone was able to come together to take care of the emergency.