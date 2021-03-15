Fisk Jubilee Singers win first Grammy Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fisk Jubilee Singers are officially Grammy Award winners.

During the Recording Academy's pre-televised ceremony Sunday, the group won "Best Roots Gospel Album" for their 150th anniversary album "Celebrating Fisk." This is their first Grammy statue, following another nomination in 2009.

News Channel 5 spoke with the album's executive producer Otto Price, who called the victory "surreal." He specifically applauded the group's director Dr. Paul T. Kwami, a Fisk alum who has lead the group since 1994.

"I think it's great for the Fisk Jubilee Singers and Dr. Kwami in particular, they put so much hard work in," Price said. "People in music know who they are, a lot of country music arts have worked with them...I think to have people outside the music industry who aren’t as deep into it to recognize it, will be huge."

Several others have chimed in with celebration and support, including the Tennessee Titans and Governor Bill Lee.

Shout out @FiskJubilee on their #GRAMMYs for Best Roots Album 🏆



“Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)” pic.twitter.com/GatVkyNVx9 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 14, 2021

Congratulations to the @FiskJubilee Singers for winning their first Grammy! A well-deserved honor and an exciting way to celebrate the 150th anniversary 🎶🎵 https://t.co/pIx9ywW748 — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 14, 2021

The Fisk Jubilee Singers were founded in 1871 as a way to showcase spiritual songs originally sung by slaves. Reprsenting Fisk University, they travel worldwide to share their music.