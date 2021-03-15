Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Fisk Jubilee Singers win first Grammy Award

items.[0].videoTitle
During the Recording Academy's ceremony, the Fisk Jubilee Singers won "Best Roots Gospel Album" for their 150th-anniversary album.
Ewdp5KnVIAEmGwE.jpg
Posted at 8:39 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 21:40:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fisk Jubilee Singers are officially Grammy Award winners.

During the Recording Academy's pre-televised ceremony Sunday, the group won "Best Roots Gospel Album" for their 150th anniversary album "Celebrating Fisk." This is their first Grammy statue, following another nomination in 2009.

News Channel 5 spoke with the album's executive producer Otto Price, who called the victory "surreal." He specifically applauded the group's director Dr. Paul T. Kwami, a Fisk alum who has lead the group since 1994.

"I think it's great for the Fisk Jubilee Singers and Dr. Kwami in particular, they put so much hard work in," Price said. "People in music know who they are, a lot of country music arts have worked with them...I think to have people outside the music industry who aren’t as deep into it to recognize it, will be huge."

Several others have chimed in with celebration and support, including the Tennessee Titans and Governor Bill Lee.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers were founded in 1871 as a way to showcase spiritual songs originally sung by slaves. Reprsenting Fisk University, they travel worldwide to share their music.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast