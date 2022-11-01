Fisk to hold 'Say Less Just Vote' block party ahead of Election Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Election Day now just a week away, Fisk University is doing its part by encouraging students to make their voices heard.

Being active in the community is an important part of this school's legacy. The school is hosting a "Say Less, Just Vote" block party on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. on campus at Spence Hall. There will be food trucks, live music and free merch to get students and the community excited about election season.

University leaders said it will be a celebration of civic power and the school's legacy of student activism and commitment to social justice. Fisk has historically been committed to strengthening democratic rights and the students have always had a big turnout in local elections.

Democratic candidate Justin Jones, who is running unopposed for the state house, applauded Fisk students for being at the forefront of voting rights.

"We know that when we fight together, we organize together, when we turn out together, we can change our communities," said Jones.

So far, more than 44,000 voters have shown up to the polls in Davidson County, which is about 11% of active voters.

