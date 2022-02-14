Fisk University closes Monday following threat of suspicious device; All clear given

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University has canceled classes on Monday, February 14 out of an abundance of caution following the threat of a suspicious device. The buildings involved have been cleared, however, university officials said they have chosen to close for the day based on Metro Nashville police recommendations.

Around 9:15 a.m., the university alert system emailed students and staff about a call threatening an explosive or suspicious device. Students were asked to shelter in place and employees were told to report to the Library to shelter.

As of 11 a.m., Carnegie Hall and Cravath hall were cleared. Students, faculty and staff who do not live on campus are urged to leave. Residential students have been asked to remain in their residence halls.

By 1 p.m., the university was given an all-clear.

Campus security has increased the number of uniformed officers on campus for Monday.

Normal operations will resume on Tuesday morning.

Tennessee State University officials said they are on alert after Fisk, its neighboring university, received the threat.