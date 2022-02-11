Watch
Fisk University launches collegiate gymnastics program

WTVF
Posted at 5:11 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 18:12:13-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University announced late Friday that the school would introduce a gymnastics program to its fold.

The program will start fall 2022, and will join 100 other schools with a competitive program. Fisk officials said the university would be the first historically black college and university with a program of this kind.

"This is a momentous occasion for our beloved university as we continue to meet the academic aspirations of our students and our student-athletes," Fisk University president Vann Newkirk Sr. said. "Our revered institution is prepared to nurture the next generation of competitive and award-winning Fisk gymnasts."

To accomplish this, Fisk has started a fundraising campaign for the program.

For more information, visit fisk.edu.

