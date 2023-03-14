Watch Now
News

Actions

Fisk University to become first HBCU to host NCAA gymnastics competition in history

The competition is happening on March 14 at Belmont's Curb Event Center at 7 p.m. against the Greenville University Panthers.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 10:13:44-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Fisk University Women’s Gymnastics Team is making history as they make their hometown debut on Tuesday as they compete at Belmont.

It will mark the first time a historically Black college or university has hosted an NCAA Gymnastics competition in history.

It's happening on March 14 at Belmont's Curb Event Center at 7 p.m. against the Greenville University Panthers. Ticket information can be found here.

The team made history last year becoming the first gymnastics team at an HBCU to compete at this level.

It’s not only inspired the girls and coaches part of the team, but has inspired many across the country as well. Gyms in Las Vegas, Ann Arbor, Michigan and Athens, Georgia have been packed to see them compete and lines have even formed to meet the athletes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap