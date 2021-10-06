Watch
LIVE: Fisk University celebrates 150th anniversary of Fisk Jubilee Singers

Posted at 9:59 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:09:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

The event is closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are streaming the celebration at 10 a.m.

Watch live below:
Fisk celebrates 150th anniversary of Jubilee Singers

Over their long history, the Jubilee Singers have been recognized with a Dove Award, a National Medal of the Arts award, the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, and most recently, they won a GRAMMY for Best Roots Gospel Album this year.

