Fisk University Welcomes New President

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Fisk University welcomed Dr. Kevin D. Rome Sr. as its new President.
He was officially installed as the University's 16th president Thursday afternoon. The famous Fisk Jubilee Singers performed at the ceremony.
Rome was joined by Mayor David Briley, university officials, and delegates from other colleges around the country.
He brings with him more than 15 years of experience in higher education. He officially begins his job on July 1.