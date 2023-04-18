Fitz and the Tantrums, FLETCHER to perform at the 2023 Nashville Pride Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year! Nashville Pride has finally announced its lineup for this year's festival!

The annual festival will feature Nashville’s own LGBTQ+ artists on multiple stages, with performances from FLETCHER, Fitz and the Tantrums, Ysa, Tayls, Wyn Starks, Josey and more!

There's a star-studded lineup on both the Equality stage and the Rainbow Stage



Equality Stage

FLETCHER / Fitz and the Tantrums

Saucy Santana / LÉON

Miki Ratsula / Lauren Sanderson / corook Josey / Ysa / Chris Housman / Tayls / Wyn Starks / Autumn Nicholas

DJs Aazera / Jane Dupree / Griffin Green

Rainbow Stage curated by RNBW Collective

Adam Mac / Ahli / Anna Clendening / Brady Riley / Coleman.X / Danni Nicholls / Elizabeth Davis

Gigi Rich / HALLIE / John Chandler / Kristen Merlin / Lillicat / Lindsey Hinkle / Liv Lombardi / Lorie Jo Bridges

Mark Robert Cash / Mercy Bell / Rackley / Shelly Fairchild / Sonia Leigh / Steff Mahan / The Low Blow / The SS-SR / Zoe Cummins

Nashville's Pride festival will take place on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park in Downtown Nashville.

The Pride Parade will take place on Saturday at 10 a.m. starting at Broadway and 8th Ave.

Tickets, additional lineup and festival information can be found on NashvillePride.org.

